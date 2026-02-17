Can You Lose Weight During Ramadan? Experts Say Yes, 'With Simple Changes'

PUBLISHED: Wed 18 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM



By: Nasreen Abdulla



As the holy month of Ramadan begins across the UAE on Wednesday, for many residents the evenings are a time for family gatherings and generous iftar and Suhoor spreads. However, there is one question lingering on everyone's mind: is it possible to lose weight while fasting from dawn to dusk?

Experts say yes, as long as the fasting person makes healthy and right choices.“Medically, Ramadan resembles a structured form of time-restricted eating,” says Dr Jyoti Upadhyay, Specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.“When done correctly, it can be a healthy reset rather than a disruption.”

Ramadan Prayer Timings

This year for Ramadan, UAE residents will fast for over 12 hours. Several festivities have been planned around the country to make this month a memorable one.

Metabolic reset

According to Dr Jyoti, long fasting hours allow insulin levels to drop, helping the body use stored glucose and fat more efficiently.“It may work as a metabolic rest,” she said.“The digestive system gets predictable rest, which can improve gut function and reduce reflux when meals are balanced.”

But she warns that the benefits can quickly disappear.“Ramadan becomes unhealthy only when fasting is followed by calorie overload, excess sugar, very heavy meals and sleep deprivation. The issue is not fasting itself, but the lifestyle choices around it.”

She said that due to long workdays and late-night meals, there are often digestive complaints during Ramadan.“Acid reflux, bloating, constipation and even gallbladder symptoms from very fatty meals are common,” she noted.“People may gain weight despite fasting because of juices, desserts and fried foods at iftar. Fatigue and headaches are frequently linked to dehydration and erratic sleep.”

She said it was important to aim for two to three litres of water between iftar and suhoor and to keep desserts small and occasional, not a nightly ritual.

Lasting habits

Fitness trainer Reem Backer believes Ramadan provides a natural rhythm, which people can use to build lasting habits.

“We eat at set times, nights are calming, and we naturally become more aware of our bodies," she said.“Once we realise we can still move and train during Ramadan, it builds confidence, and that's what makes habits stick.”

She cautions against extremes.“Most people push too hard with long workouts and feel drained, or they overeat and stop moving completely. Ramadan is not about pushing too much or giving up. It's about doing less, but doing it consistently.”

Short strength sessions, walking after iftar or light stretching are enough, she says.“There's no need for long workouts. Any kind of movement daily makes a huge difference if we do it regularly.”

Businesses are taking note of this shift in mindset, and some gyms in the country are offering special packages to help people get fitter during the holy month.

At Veo Fitness, new joiners can enjoy up to 15 per cent off memberships, while existing members renewing their plans receive up to 25 per cent off for Ramadan. Meanwhile, Roar Fitness has designed a six-week body transformation to fit around Ramadan.

Ultimately, the experts agree that Ramadan can be an opportunity, not just for spiritual reflection, but for lasting lifestyle change and weight loss.

“The habits you build now – mindful portions, reduced sugar, regular timing – can improve health long after the month ends,” says Dr Jyoti.



