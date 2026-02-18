Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Attack Mykolaiv, Damage Reported

2026-02-18 12:03:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Mykolaiv. As a result of a Shahed attack, there is damage to houses in the private sector," the statement says.

Read also: Russian shelling leaves critical infrastructure damaged in Kherson region

As of now, there are no casualties, the Regional Military Administration informs.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zaporizhzhia was again attacked by Russian strike UAVs, and a woman was killed.

Illustrative photo

UkrinForm

