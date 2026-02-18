Russian Drones Attack Mykolaiv, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Mykolaiv. As a result of a Shahed attack, there is damage to houses in the private sector," the statement says.

As of now, there are no casualties, the Regional Military Administration informs.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zaporizhzhia was again attacked by Russian strike UAVs, and a woman was killed.

Illustrative photo