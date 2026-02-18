Russian Drones Attack Mykolaiv, Damage Reported
"Mykolaiv. As a result of a Shahed attack, there is damage to houses in the private sector," the statement says.Read also: Russian shelling leaves critical infrastructure damaged in Kherson region
As of now, there are no casualties, the Regional Military Administration informs.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Zaporizhzhia was again attacked by Russian strike UAVs, and a woman was killed.
Illustrative photo
