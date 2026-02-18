USF Strikes 240 Targets In Russian Rear Over 48 Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces stated this on Telegram.

"Units of the USF grouping carry out daily combat missions to strike the enemy's oil and fuel and defense-industrial infrastructure facilities, air defense systems, surface-to-air missile systems, radar stations, and other key targets. A significant part of this work is not promptly covered due to the intensity of task execution," the statement reads.

In particular, in January–February 2026, units of the 1st Separate USF Center, the deep strike battalion Kairos of the 414th Brigade Magyar's Birds, the 412th Brigade Nemesis, the 413th unit Raid, and the Graf unit of the USF struck a number of sensitive facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers in their rear areas.

It is noted that some of the targets were struck in coordination with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"I no longer report on this in daily posts as before – there is absolutely no time for posts. But the General Staff publishes some updates every day, and all available videos are on Telegram channels. We are focusing on the contact line and preparing for the occupiers' summer offensive, which will likely begin as early as March," said USF Commander Major Robert Magyar Brovdi.

The Unmanned Systems Forces also emphasized that strike indicators continue to grow. In particular, during the period from February 1 to 17 alone, thousands of enemy targets were recorded as destroyed, and the overall statistics of combat operations are updated in real time.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out strikes on an electrical substation, a military airfield, and a data center in territories temporarily occupied by Russian forces.

Photo: Ministry of Defense