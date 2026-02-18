Kazakhstan Set To Boost Hydropower Capacity With New Plants By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to commission new hydropower plants with a total capacity of 660 MW by 2030, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

Currently, 43 hydropower facilities are operating in the country with a combined installed capacity of 313 MW. In 2025, the project portfolio expanded with a new facility in the Zhetysu region - the 26-MW Korinskaya HPP-2 was put into operation.

The ministry noted that an auction mechanism is used to develop the sector. In particular, 500 MW of capacity dedicated specifically to hydropower projects was put up for auction in 2025.

The highest concentration of operating renewable energy facilities, including hydropower plants, is observed in the southern and eastern regions of the country, with Zhambyl and Almaty regions, as well as the Zhetysu region, leading.

In 2025, electricity generation from renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan reached 8.621 billion kWh, of which small and medium-sized hydropower plants produced 1.196 billion kWh of clean energy.