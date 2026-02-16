Indian Actress Trisha Krishnan Calls Out Distasteful Remark By Politician

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Politics around the world isn't exactly for the faint-hearted. One of India's most famous and highest-paid actresses, Trisha Krishnan, is finding that the hard way despite not being involved in it.

Reacting to her name being dragged into political mudslinging, the Tamil and Telugu actress slammed the recent comments made about her. "Disrespect should and always will be called out," the star of hits such as Ponniyin Selvan, Thug Life, Leo, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa said in a strongly worded statement on Monday.

Recommended For You Traffic alert: Sharjah University City entrances, exits closed till 10pm today

"My client never expected that such distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space," the statement, put up on social media by Trisha's legal advisor Nithyaesh Nataraj, said.

"My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be," it said. "My client only wishes to be defined by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment."

Although the statement doesn't mention anyone by name, it follows recent comments by Nainar Nagendran, the Tamil Nadu unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who had said Vijay should "come out of Trisha's house", if he is to make a difference in the south Indian state's political landscape. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the BJP.

“Poor man, he is inexperienced," Nagendran had addressed the media recently outside Chennai airport. "Come out of your house... Come out of Trisha's house first, (only) then (can) something can happen."

Nagendran was reacting to Vijay-who is contesting upcoming elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly through his outfit, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-saying that the elections are all about his party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by the state's Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Politics in Tamil Nadu has, for decades, been defined by two poles: the DMK and the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, of which the BJP is a coalition partner. This time, Vijay's TVK is entering the fray and a lot of attention is focused on how much of an impact his party may cause.

Trisha and Vijay had starred together in blockbusters such as Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Kuruvi (2008) and Leo (2023), and the former had recently posted a photograph of them at a public event. That was enough to fuel speculation of a relationship between the two, although neither actor has confirmed it.



'Thug Life' movie review: A gangster drama that's not so tough

Watch: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir sparks wedding rumours with Asim Azhar after viral video All you need to know about Thalapathy Vijay's last movie 'Jana Nayagan'

ALSO READ