Australia Indigenous Foundations Directory 2026: Foundations, Trusts, Charitable And Grant-Making Ngos

This new directory of Indigenous foundations, trusts, charitable and grant-making NGO's provides a comprehensive picture of foundation activity in Australia.

This comprehensive newly updated directory lists every Indigenous foundation, NGOs and other charitable and grant-making organizations located throughout Australia.

All of the major established foundations and NGOs are included, as well as some of the less well-known grant-making organizations. Presenting names and contact details for hundreds of organizations, this new edition is the most comprehensive and up to date information on this growing sector.

Entries are arranged alphabetically

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet and e-mail addresses, and telephone numbers

Details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity

Key executives

Includes an index of foundations, by geographical area of operations and by main activities. A wide range of activities are covered including aid to the environment, education, the arts and humanities, and medicine and health, plus much more.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, charities and other grant-making and grant-seeking organizations and institutions concerned with or interested in the work of foundations across Australia.

