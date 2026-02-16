403
German SPD Proposes Social Media Ban for Children Under Fourteen
(MENAFN) Germany’s co-governing Social Democratic Party (SPD) is advocating a nationwide prohibition on social media use for children younger than 14, according to reports published Monday.
The center-left party is proposing mandatory age verification through the “EUDI Wallet” application, a digital identification tool designed to confirm users’ ages. The plan is outlined in a policy document that structures regulations around three distinct age brackets.
Under the proposal, children below 14 would be entirely barred from accessing social media platforms. Service providers would be required to “technically prevent access” to ensure compliance.
The document stresses that breaches by platform operators must trigger swift and meaningful penalties: “From immediate orders and severe sanctions to temporary restrictions or network blocks as a last resort.”
For minors under 16, the SPD suggests a modified “youth version” of social media services instead of a full ban. These adapted platforms would exclude features considered to encourage addictive behavior, such as infinite scrolling, automatic video playback, and reward-based engagement systems that promote prolonged or repeated use.
Additionally, the youth-oriented versions would eliminate algorithm-driven content feeds and would not display personalized recommendations.
According to the proposal, individuals under 16 would only be permitted to access platforms like Instagram through a parent’s or guardian’s EUDI Wallet app. The application—formally known as the EU Digital Identity Wallet—functions as a secure digital repository where official documents, such as identification cards and driver’s licenses, can be stored and verified.
