Car Explosion In Odesa Classified As Terrorist Act

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Odesa regional office of the Security Service of Ukraine.

“The SSU has classified the car explosion in Odesa's Kyivskyi district as a terrorist act and has already opened the relevant criminal proceedings. The pretrial investigation is being conducted under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,” the statement said.

According to preliminary investigative data, the explosion occurred at 7:49 near a residential building on Akademika Korolyova Street. The driver of the vehicle was injured and has been hospitalized.

Photo: National Police