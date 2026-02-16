Car Explosion In Odesa Classified As Terrorist Act
“The SSU has classified the car explosion in Odesa's Kyivskyi district as a terrorist act and has already opened the relevant criminal proceedings. The pretrial investigation is being conducted under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine,” the statement said.Read also: Russian intel steps up recruitment of Ukrainians for terror attacks, SSU warns
According to preliminary investigative data, the explosion occurred at 7:49 near a residential building on Akademika Korolyova Street. The driver of the vehicle was injured and has been hospitalized.
Photo: National Police
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment