403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
100 US Military Personnel in Nigeria for Security Mission
(MENAFN) A contingent of approximately 100 American military personnel touched down in northeastern Nigeria over a four-day period ending Sunday, arriving aboard three aircraft loaded with troops and armaments, according to defense officials.
The deployment to Maiduguri, Borno state's capital, signals the launch of a bilateral security arrangement centered on advisory and support functions rather than frontline operations, sources at Nigeria's Defense Headquarters confirmed to media.
Speaking to media Monday under anonymity, a defense official outlined the mission parameters: "As said last week, the American troops would focus on non-combat functions and operate primarily from command centers. Their job is to support our efforts here,"
Additional American personnel are expected to arrive via scheduled flights throughout the coming weeks, officials indicated.
Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba, spokesperson for Nigerian Defense Headquarters, previously clarified to media that US forces "do not serve in a combat capacity and will not assume a direct operational role."
The American military presence arrives as President Donald Trump intensifies criticism of Abuja's response to attacks on Christian populations. However, violence in the region has claimed Muslim and other civilian lives in substantial numbers alongside Christian casualties.
Separately, Nigerian military commanders announced the dispatch of elite units to Plateau and Taraba states, areas plagued by persistent security incidents.
US officials characterize the deployment as time-limited, though Nigerian authorities have not disclosed a specific timeline for the American presence.
The deployment to Maiduguri, Borno state's capital, signals the launch of a bilateral security arrangement centered on advisory and support functions rather than frontline operations, sources at Nigeria's Defense Headquarters confirmed to media.
Speaking to media Monday under anonymity, a defense official outlined the mission parameters: "As said last week, the American troops would focus on non-combat functions and operate primarily from command centers. Their job is to support our efforts here,"
Additional American personnel are expected to arrive via scheduled flights throughout the coming weeks, officials indicated.
Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba, spokesperson for Nigerian Defense Headquarters, previously clarified to media that US forces "do not serve in a combat capacity and will not assume a direct operational role."
The American military presence arrives as President Donald Trump intensifies criticism of Abuja's response to attacks on Christian populations. However, violence in the region has claimed Muslim and other civilian lives in substantial numbers alongside Christian casualties.
Separately, Nigerian military commanders announced the dispatch of elite units to Plateau and Taraba states, areas plagued by persistent security incidents.
US officials characterize the deployment as time-limited, though Nigerian authorities have not disclosed a specific timeline for the American presence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment