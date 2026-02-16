403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Futtaim Technologies Partners with ConvoZen to Bring Advanced AI-Driven Conversational Intelligence Solutions to contact centres across UAE, KSA and Qatar
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Al-Futtaim Technologies, the leading provider of business solutions and converged systems integration, today announced a strategic partnership with ConvoZen, the AI-powered conversational intelligence platform. The partnership will position Al-Futtaim Technologies as the authorized reseller for the UAE, KSA, and Qatar markets enabling Al-Futtaim Technologies to deliver ConvoZen’s full suite of services to high-volume contact centres across Retail, Automotive, Real Estate, BFSI, and Healthcare.
As one of ConvoZen’s preferred partners in the region, Al-Futtaim Technologies will leverage its strong enterprise relationships and proven technology expertise to deploy advanced conversational analytics, multilingual AI virtual agents, and automated quality management solutions purpose-built for Arabic-speaking environments. The partnership supports multiple Arabic dialects and regional accents, making it particularly relevant for MENA enterprises seeking compliance-grade intelligence and operational excellence. The collaboration reinforces Al-Futtaim’s enduring mission to be its clients’ partner of possibilities, building on a legacy of over 50 years of innovation and trust in the region.
This agreement marks a significant step forward for Al-Futtaim Technologies’ regional conversational intelligence transformation strategy. With AI-powered capabilities including Compliance Monitoring, Sales Optimization, and Operational Efficiency, this partnership will reflect the accelerating demand for innovation-led customer experiences throughout the GCC region. ConvoZen’s platform analyses 100% of customer interactions across voice, chat, and digital channels to deliver real-time agent guidance, autonomous quality monitoring, and decision-grade analytics. By transforming unstructured conversations into actionable insights, organisations can improve agent productivity, reduce operational costs, and elevate service quality across customer-facing operations.
Razi Hamada, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Technologies, commented: “Partnering with ConvoZen represents a key milestone in our journey to deliver AI-first customer experience ecosystems throughout the GCC. By combining our extensive contact center transformation expertise with ConvoZen’s advanced conversational intelligence capabilities, we empower UAE, KSA, and Qatar organizations to unlock deeper insights from every interaction while driving compliance, performance, and efficiency at scale. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our 2026 ‘Agentic Transformation’ strategy and strengthens our support for high-volume sectors including retail, automotive, real estate, BFSI, and healthcare.”
Akhil Gupta, Founder of ConvoZen, added: “With Al-Futtaim Technologies’ prominent regional presence and technology leadership, we’re excited to bring our scalable, language-agnostic conversational intelligence platform to GCC enterprises. Our Arabic dialect support and analytics-led approach will enable UAE, KSA and Qatar based organizations to adopt sophisticated, data-driven strategies that were previously only available to the most advanced markets.”
As one of ConvoZen’s preferred partners in the region, Al-Futtaim Technologies will leverage its strong enterprise relationships and proven technology expertise to deploy advanced conversational analytics, multilingual AI virtual agents, and automated quality management solutions purpose-built for Arabic-speaking environments. The partnership supports multiple Arabic dialects and regional accents, making it particularly relevant for MENA enterprises seeking compliance-grade intelligence and operational excellence. The collaboration reinforces Al-Futtaim’s enduring mission to be its clients’ partner of possibilities, building on a legacy of over 50 years of innovation and trust in the region.
This agreement marks a significant step forward for Al-Futtaim Technologies’ regional conversational intelligence transformation strategy. With AI-powered capabilities including Compliance Monitoring, Sales Optimization, and Operational Efficiency, this partnership will reflect the accelerating demand for innovation-led customer experiences throughout the GCC region. ConvoZen’s platform analyses 100% of customer interactions across voice, chat, and digital channels to deliver real-time agent guidance, autonomous quality monitoring, and decision-grade analytics. By transforming unstructured conversations into actionable insights, organisations can improve agent productivity, reduce operational costs, and elevate service quality across customer-facing operations.
Razi Hamada, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Technologies, commented: “Partnering with ConvoZen represents a key milestone in our journey to deliver AI-first customer experience ecosystems throughout the GCC. By combining our extensive contact center transformation expertise with ConvoZen’s advanced conversational intelligence capabilities, we empower UAE, KSA, and Qatar organizations to unlock deeper insights from every interaction while driving compliance, performance, and efficiency at scale. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our 2026 ‘Agentic Transformation’ strategy and strengthens our support for high-volume sectors including retail, automotive, real estate, BFSI, and healthcare.”
Akhil Gupta, Founder of ConvoZen, added: “With Al-Futtaim Technologies’ prominent regional presence and technology leadership, we’re excited to bring our scalable, language-agnostic conversational intelligence platform to GCC enterprises. Our Arabic dialect support and analytics-led approach will enable UAE, KSA and Qatar based organizations to adopt sophisticated, data-driven strategies that were previously only available to the most advanced markets.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment