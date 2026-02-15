Gurugram Latest Weather Update: Foggy Morning Or Clear Skies Ahead Today? Check Here

Gurugram may see mild winter today with light morning fog and warmer daytime weather. Check today's temperature, AQI, wind details, and possible traffic impact before stepping out.

The weather in Gurugram on February 16, 2026, will be mostly clear and dry. A slight warmth is now being felt in the second half of February. The day will be comfortable.Around 8 AM, the temperature will be about 13°C. By 2 PM, it could reach 27°C with strong sun. At night, the temperature may drop to around 12°C. Humidity will be 40-55%.The sky will be mostly clear, with no chance of rain. Winds will blow from the northwest at 8 to 18 km/h. The UV index will be moderate, so avoid prolonged sun exposure.The city's AQI will likely be moderate (130-170). Morning fog may raise PM2.5 levels, but winds will help. Traffic on NH-48 should be normal. Flight operations are unaffected.Wear light layers for the morning chill. Stay hydrated and use moisturizer in the strong afternoon sun. Those with respiratory issues should stay indoors. The day will be pleasant.