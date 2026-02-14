403
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Syrian Minister Of Social Affairs And Labor
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with Minister of Social Affairs and Labor of the Syrian Arab Republic, Hind Kabawat, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference the meeting, they discussed cooperative relations and ways to support and develop them. They explored joint developmental projects, in addition to several topics of mutual concern.
