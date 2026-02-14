Dozens Gather In Swiss Town Crans‐Montana To Honour New Year's Fire Victims

The tribute opened with the laying of flowers near the scene of the fire, reporters from the Keystone-SDA news agency said. Those attending included several relatives and friends of the victims, along with 18‐year‐old Roze, who suffered burns in the blaze.

The chargé d'affaires of the Italian Embassy in Bern, Diana Forte, also attended the ceremony.“We wanted once again to show Italy's solidarity with the families of the victims, both those who died and those who were injured. It's very important for us to show that we are here, as we have been from the very beginning,” she told Keystone‐SDA.

The ceremony ended with a minute's silence in honour of the 41 people who died and the 115 who were injured. Afterwards, attendees were invited to a memorial lunch in Vétroz, a village just west of Sion.

For several days, a flyer circulating on social media had been calling on people to gather“in memory of those who died and in support of the injured following the tragic events in Crans‐Montana”. The event, themed around“remembrance, sharing and commemoration”, was open to all.

