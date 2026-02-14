Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Director Of The Office Of The CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission And China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi

2026-02-14 02:04:25
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on February 13 with the Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting was positive and constructive. Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of results-oriented communication and cooperation on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.

They also discussed President Trump's planned visit to China in April.

