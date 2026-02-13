QICCA Honoured By Egyptian State Lawsuits Authority

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA), under the Qatar Chamber, has been honoured by the State Lawsuits Authority of the Arab Republic of Egypt during the Authority's celebration marking the 150th anniversary of its establishment, held recently in Cairo.

The shield of honour was received, on behalf of the Center's Board of Directors, by Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali bin Saud Al Thani, Vice Chairman of the Board, from Counselor Dr. Hussein Madkour, Chairman of the State Lawsuits Authority. The ceremony was attended by H E Counselor Adnan Fanjari, Minister of Justice of Egypt, along with several ministers and senior officials of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

On this occasion, Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali bin Saud Al Thani expressed his pleasure for the recognition, affirming that it reflects QICCA's prominent regional and international standing, as well as its role in promoting arbitration and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in Qatar and across the region.

He noted that the honour serves as an incentive to further develop the Center's activities and foster cooperation with legal and judicial institutions in sisterly and friendly countries, thereby contributing to enhancing the business environment and consolidating the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Sheikh Dr. Thani also emphasised the Center's commitment to expanding its regional and international partnerships and exchanging expertise with arbitration and dispute resolution institutions, in a manner that enhances procedural efficiency, expedites case resolution, and supports the investment climate in Qatar and the

region.

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali bin Saud Al Thani presented Counselor Dr. Hussein Madkour, Chairman of the State Lawsuits Authority, with a commemorative shield on behalf of the Center, in recognition of the Authority's pioneering role in safeguarding public funds and its outstanding success rate in cases in which it represented the government.