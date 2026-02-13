MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu to present latest technologies for creating social and industrial value through fusion of AI and computing at India AI Impact Summit 2026

KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced its participation in the Japanese government's Japan Pavilion at the AI Impact Expo 2026, an exhibition held concurrently with the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

At booth No. 12 (Japan Pavilion, Bharat Mandapam, Hall 14), Fujitsu will showcase its latest technologies, including AI and quantum computing. Fujitsu CEO, Takahito Tokita, will also deliver a keynote session on February 20th outlining Fujitsu's aspirations and the AI-driven technology vital to their realization. The keynote session will also be held at Bharat Mandapam (Main Plenary Hall.)

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 serves as a crucial platform for international discussions on the social implementation and future direction of AI. It brings together diverse public and private stakeholders, including government officials, corporations, and research institutions, to explore the impact and potential of AI on society and industry. The AI Impact Expo 2026 aims to visualize global initiatives in industrial AI application and foster dialogue with visitors to share concrete application scenarios.

At its booth, Fujitsu will exhibit its advanced AI technologies, including the large language model Takane [1]. Furthermore, Fujitsu will present FUJITSU-MONAKA, a next-generation Arm-based processor designed for high performance and low power consumption, alongside a mock-up of the company's quantum computer. Fujitsu's presentation will highlight the value generated by the complementary relationship between AI and the computing technologies that support it, as well as the company's latest efforts towards social implementation.

India AI Impact Summit 2026 will take place from Thursday, February 19 to Friday, February 20, 2026, in New Delhi, India, while the AI Impact Expo 2026 runs from February 16 to February 20 2026.

Moving forward, Fujitsu will accelerate its international collaboration through the evolution of AI and computing. By leveraging responsible AI and creating highly effective value, the company aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

[1] Takane:

A large language model jointly developed by Fujitsu and Cohere Inc.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

