Jordan Participates In UN Scientific, Technical Subcommittee On Peaceful Uses Of Outer Space In Vienna

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- A Jordanian delegation, represented by Director General of the Royal Jordanian Geographic Center and Director General of the Regional Centre for Space Science and Technology Education for Western Asia, Brig. Eng. Muammar Kamel Haddadin, took part in the 63rd session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee (STSC) of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.The session was held from February 2 to 13 at United Nations Office at Vienna and aimed to unify international efforts to harness space technology for peaceful purposes in a way that serves the goals and interests of countries worldwide.Haddadin affirmed that Jordan's participation reflects the Kingdom's commitment to contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and supporting the long-term sustainability of outer space activities for peaceful uses, benefiting both present and future generations.On the sidelines of the session, Haddadin met with Deputy Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, Idris Al-Hedani, in the presence of Ambassador Mohammed Al-Hindawi, Head of Jordan's Permanent Mission and Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Austria.The meeting focused on ways to enhance and support the work of the Regional Centre for Space Science and Technology Education through capacity building, strengthening regional and international cooperation, and developing academic programs. Discussions also covered the possibility of support from the UN Office for organizing a Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) conference in Amman in 2027.During the meeting, Haddadin highlighted the Centre's pivotal role in strengthening national and regional capabilities in space science and technology and their peaceful applications. He emphasized that the Centre serves as a key platform for empowering Western Asian countries to maximize the benefits of space technologies, while reinforcing Jordan's regional standing as a distinguished hub within the international framework dedicated to the peaceful uses of outer space.On the margins of the visit, the Jordanian delegation was received at the Jordan House in Vienna in the presence of members of the Jordanian diplomatic mission.