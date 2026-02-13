Ameesha Patel Revisits Boston Memories, Shares Glimpse Of 'Hated Canteen', Dorm & Auditorium

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, on Friday, took a trip down memory lane by diving straight into her college memories at Boston.

The actress took her fans straight into her special days at college as she revisited Tufts University in Boston after 29 years, and gave a sneak peek into her canteen days, dorm life and stage performances.

Sharing a nostalgic reel on her social media account, she wrote,“BOSTON, so here comes another reel at @tuftsuniversity! The cafeteria ( where we all students hated the food ),my actual dorm building where I lived for 2 out the 4 years n the auditorium where I performed sooo many times!! Nostalgia at its peak.” Ameesha fondly recalled how the cafeteria students“hated,” the dorm she lived in for two years, and the auditorium that once saw her perform multiple times.

Clearly overwhelmed with emotions, Ameesha described her visit as a full-circle moment. In another post shared recently, she highlighted her excitement about being back on campus after nearly three decades.“REEL 1 taking u guys down memory lane @tuftsuniversity - im STOCKED to be here after 29 years n loving sharing the moments with all of u” she wrote, inviting followers to join her journey down memory lane.

Calling those days as magical, Patel added,“BOSTON- after 29 years comes the most magical day as I revisited my TUFTS UNIVERSITY for the 1st time since graduation!! Over the next week i will take all of u on my journey down memory lane with loads of reels n pictures!! Enjoy the ride with me as I relive my UNI days”.

Beyond campus, Ameesha also revisited the city that shaped her formative years and sharing glimpses of herself strolling through Boston Commons, Faneuil Hall, Copley Square, Newbury Street and the Boston Harbour, even walking parts of the Freedom Trail, capturing all places she once frequently visited as a student.

“BOSTON -Strolling the Boston Commons,Fanieul Hall, Copley Square,Newbury Street,Boston harbour n wharf, doing part of the Freedom Trail n hopping in n out of the Prudential centre just seems soo natural!! Something I did as a student for 4 years whilst studying at Tufts University! The past student in me has melted in2 the present girl! And I can't seem to feel the Difference!! These streets n areas make me feel like I belong here! BOSTON - willl always always have my heart” she wrote.

Summing up her emotions upon revisiting her golden days as a student, she added,“BOSTON - back to my city where I studied n went to University!! Reliving my student days feels surreal”.

Talking about her professional front, Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, that went onto became a blockbuster. She followed it up with major successes like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2. Her last project was Gadar 2 where she reprised her iconic role as Sakeena.

–IANS

rd/