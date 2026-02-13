New BMC Deputy Mayor Ghadi Outlines Plans For Concrete Roads, Clean Water, Civic Action (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) As Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi was announced as the Deputy Mayor of Mumbai, he on Friday shared his key plans for the city, including making roads of concrete, ensuring pothole-free streets, preventing waterlogging during monsoon and providing clean drinking water to citizens.

Speaking to IANS, BMC Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said the focus would be on strengthening Mumbai's infrastructure and improving civic amenities.

“The vision is that the roads in Mumbai city are being made of concrete. When our senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister was the Chief Minister, he stated that Mumbai city would be pothole-free. To achieve this, he formulated a policy that Mumbai's roads should be built with concrete,” Ghadi said.

He added that the administration would also work to ensure that rainwater does not accumulate in the city.

“We are also working to ensure that rainwater should not accumulate. We will ensure that people get clean drinking water,” he said.

On the issue of illegal constructions, Ghadi said action would be taken regardless of the nature of the structure.

“Whether it is a 'mazaar' or any other unauthorised construction, if such construction takes place, we, along with the MahaYuti, will instruct the administration to take action against it,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT), the Deputy Mayor said the party's leaders were confusing the public with inconsistent stands.

“The Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are unable to understand what to do and what not to do. They keep raising the issues of Marathis and Hindutva, but later leave them. The public of Mumbai and Maharashtra is watching what their party has done. What were they saying before the elections, and what have they done after the polls. It is not good for their future,” Ghadi said.

Speaking about Mayor Ritu Tawde, Ghadi said she has a positive image and expressed confidence in working with her.

“Her image is very positive. This is her second term, and together we will work very well. She is from the BJP, which is ruling in the state and Centre, so she will give a great performance. We are here to help her,” he said.

Ghadi also spoke about the issue of illegal migrants, stating that it was part of the MahaYuti's policy to remove Bangladeshi infiltrators from the city.

“Mayor Ritu Tawde stated in her interview, and it is also the policy of MahaYuti, that Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai city must be removed. If they are staying here, it is not lawful. So, the BMC will take action on it. We will take every step to ensure that they are not living here,” he said.

He added that meetings were being held with the Mayor on the matter.

On allegations of corruption, Ghadi said strict action should be taken against anyone involved, irrespective of party affiliation.

“Whoever commits a scam must face the consequences, irrespective of their party affiliation,” he said.

Addressing the stray dog issue, Ghadi said it remains a serious concern for residents.“The stray dog problem exists in Mumbai city. It is causing difficulties for people both day and night. The BMC must implement the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in this regard,” he said.

On the Central Government's new guidelines regarding 'Vande Mataram', the Deputy Mayor said laws should be followed, but harmony must be maintained.

“If the Central Government or the State Government enacts a law and it is implemented for the citizens, then it should be followed. But we will not do this by opposing any religion. We must respect each other's religion,” he said.

Ghadi also appealed for unity and warned against religious and caste divisions.

“No one should speak about their religion in such a manner, nor should they create caste divisions. Mumbai belongs to everyone. We all live together in Mumbai. There are Gujarati brothers, Marathis, North Indians - everyone has contributed to making Mumbai the economic capital,” he said.

Speaking about political shifts in Muslim-dominated areas, Ghadi said,“Mumbai's Muslim community earlier used to support the Congress. Gradually, they moved away and, in the Lok Sabha elections, decided to stay with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. After that, they left them and joined AIMIM. As a result, eight corporators have been elected from Muslim-dominated areas.”