Halle Berry Says 'Crime 101' Celebrates Women Who Refuse To Be Diminished

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Award-winning actress Halle Berry says her upcoming film Crime 101 celebrates women who refuse to be diminished, as she opened up about feeling emotional and deeply proud ahead of its release.

Berry took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself speaking about the film, which she described as one of the most meaningful projects of her 30-year career.

She wrote in the caption:“So proud to be a part of #Crime101 It was one of the best filmmaking experiences of my 30 year career! Hope you enjoy it!”

Sharing a video from her car while waiting for her son at soccer practice, the actress reflected on the film's release on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day. She said she felt“kind of emotional and proud” about the project and grateful to have worked with“amazing actors” and a director she described as a“mensch of human beings.”

“I just sat here, and I felt kind of emotional and, um, proud. I'm so proud of this movie. I'm so proud to have gotten to work with a group of amazing, actors and our director... guys, men that were mensch of human beings, you know, that took care of me, respected me,” she said.

Berry also spoke about her character Sharon Coombs, saying the role resonates deeply with women navigating what she describes as the“path of life.”

“And as I'm down the path of life, I just have no more Fs to give, and, I just feel really emotional because, out of all the things that I've ever done, this is one I'm very, very proud to be a part of.”

“And I'm very proud because there's a character in this movie, Sharon Coombs, who I play that speaks to every woman who is down that path of life.”

The actress, who has often spoken about empowering women in midlife and beyond, said the character stands up for herself and refuses to be diminished.

And as you guys know, that is my second act, passion and mission is to change the life for women, and all of my ladies out there who are down that path of life, and every woman who is going to be down that path of life. And so, that's all the women. This is a character for you because, she really stands up for herself.”

“And I hope that, as we all go down that path of life, we will find our courage, we will refuse to be diminished, and we will always speak our truth and remind the world that we're not here to be done at 45, or 50, or 60, or 75, even 80, 90.”

“I will argue if we are here, we still have things to do, and we matter. So, if you want to have a cool date night, this weekend, grab your guys, guys, grab your gals and head to the movie theater for an adult, propulsive crime caper with great action. And you know I love me a good action movie.”

Berry promised that audiences would find heart in its characters and remain invested in how the story unfolds.

“But the characters have heart, and I promise you, you will follow every single one of them, and you won't be sure how you want it to end, but you won't be disappointed. So go check it out this weekend, um, and then let me know what you think.”

She concluded:“Please let me know what you think in the comments as you go see it this weekend, if you find the time to do so. So with that, let me do what good soccer moms do. Let me go find my keys.”

Crime 101 is directed by Bart Layton. It is based on the 2020 novella of the same name by Don Winslow. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, and Halle Berry.

It follows a Los Angeles detective who pursues an elusive thief who teams up with an insurance broker for one last heist.