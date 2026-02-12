YSRCP Accuses Naidu Of 'Doublespeak' On Tirupati Laddu Ghee Quality, Price

MENAFN - IANS) Tirupati, Feb 12 (IANS) YSR Congress Party on Thursday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for what it calls his doublespeak on the price and quality of ghee supply for the preparation of Tirupati laddu during his earlier term in the post.

Interacting with media here, YSRCP leader and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's (TTD) former Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said while Chandrababu Naidu has been questioning how quality ghee can be supplied for less than Rs 300 per kg, it was the manufacturing unit of his family-owned Heritage Foods that supplied ghee at Rs 278 per kg during his earlier term (2014-2019).

The manufacturing unit of Heritage Foods, called Indapur Foods and Dairy Products, had supplied a large quantity of ghee for prices varying from Rs 278 to Rs 306 during Naidu's previous term, and he should answer about the quality, said Karunakar Reddy.

“Surprisingly, the same unit has come back as a supplier after the NDA returned and is now supplying at a whopping Rs 658 per kg. The manufacturing unit of Heritage Foods, along with another unit in Karnataka, has been sharing the supply chain after Chandrababu Naidu assumed office,” he said.

The former MLA said that the Chief Minister should answer as to how the manufacturing unit supplied ghee at Rs 278 earlier and how the prices were jacked up to Rs 658 unless there is a business deal, he said.

The CBI charge sheet has mentioned that over 40 lakh kgs of ghee were supplied by the two units during Chandrababu Naidu's term, and he should answer as to why ghee supplied at Rs 278 was considered as pure and changed his stance later by coming up with a statement that pure ghee cannot be supplied for less than Rs 300, he said.

He also owes an explanation as to the bid price, which was more than the price the manufacturing unit accepted in the recent bids, Karunakar Reddy added.