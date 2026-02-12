403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Voices Readiness to Respond to Potential US Tariff Threats
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a warning on Wednesday that the European Union would not shy away from responding if the United States moves forward with fresh tariff measures. Addressing leading executives and top industrial figures at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, Belgium, he underscored the bloc’s preparedness.
“We are neither naive nor defenseless. We have instruments at hand,” Merz stated before the gathering of business leaders. “To counter unfair practices, we will use them, if necessary.”
His remarks highlighted the EU’s determination to safeguard its economic interests against what it perceives as unjust trade actions.
Merz pointed to the tense confrontation last month between Washington and European capitals concerning Denmark’s Arctic region of Greenland. He observed that US President Donald Trump ultimately stepped back from introducing extra tariffs after EU officials demonstrated solidarity and cohesion.
“You might remember what happened in this famous week of Davos,” he remarked, alluding to the urgent meeting EU heads of state organized to devise potential retaliatory steps.
“As long as the American government was on the way to implement new tariffs on the European partners, we were ready to act.”
“And if the Americans had not withdrawn until then, their threat of new tariffs, we were ready to implement these countermeasures,” Merz added. “Again, we are not naive and we are not defenseless.” He stressed that the European Union’s strength lies in unity, emphasizing that collective action enhances its influence and resilience.
“We are neither naive nor defenseless. We have instruments at hand,” Merz stated before the gathering of business leaders. “To counter unfair practices, we will use them, if necessary.”
His remarks highlighted the EU’s determination to safeguard its economic interests against what it perceives as unjust trade actions.
Merz pointed to the tense confrontation last month between Washington and European capitals concerning Denmark’s Arctic region of Greenland. He observed that US President Donald Trump ultimately stepped back from introducing extra tariffs after EU officials demonstrated solidarity and cohesion.
“You might remember what happened in this famous week of Davos,” he remarked, alluding to the urgent meeting EU heads of state organized to devise potential retaliatory steps.
“As long as the American government was on the way to implement new tariffs on the European partners, we were ready to act.”
“And if the Americans had not withdrawn until then, their threat of new tariffs, we were ready to implement these countermeasures,” Merz added. “Again, we are not naive and we are not defenseless.” He stressed that the European Union’s strength lies in unity, emphasizing that collective action enhances its influence and resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment