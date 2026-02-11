Returning Athlete Unveils Slacklining As New Sport In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A slackline athlete has introduced the emerging sport to western Herat province after nearly a decade of professional experience abroad, calling for the establishment of an official national federation to support its development in Afghanistan.

Slacklining is a sport in which an athlete maintains balance while walking and performing moves on a flat webbing or rope suspended between two elevated points. The discipline requires high levels of focus, physical balance and mental preparation.

Idris Ganji, a Herat resident and engineering graduate, told Pajhwok Afghan News he had practised the sport professionally abroad for nearly ten years.

After returning home, he decided to promote and expand the newly introduced sport in Afghanistan.

He said weekly demonstration events were being held at recreational sites across Herat city, provincial capital, drawing significant public interest, particularly among young people.

Ganji urged the officials concerned to establish a formal slacklining federation and assist in providing specialised equipment and safety gear.

Some spectators said such modern sports could help foster motivation and optimism among young people.

Meanwhile, Director of Physical Education and Sports Mufti Abdul Rahim Rahmani described slacklining as a modern and engaging discipline.

He said the department supported the development of advanced sports and would work towards formally registering the sport.

Slacklining is considered an emerging sport globally and is currently practised professionally in only a limited number of countries.

hz/kk