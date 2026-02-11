Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha Cracks Down On Illegal Hoardings, Parking In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has taken a firm stand against illegal billboards and unauthorised parking in Patna, directing officials to initiate immediate and time-bound action.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Sinha said that there are more than 1,000 billboards across the city, out of which over 800 are privately installed, many of them allegedly without proper authorisation.

He instructed the concerned department to remove all illegal billboards and conduct a comprehensive survey to identify unauthorised parking lots, ensuring that such facilities are brought under the government's revenue framework in a transparent manner.

The Deputy Chief Minister warned that any activity causing loss to government revenue or promoting illegal practices would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said the government is actively identifying those involved in such activities and assured that strict action would be taken against violators.

Vijay Kumar Sinha has been taking action against violators as well as erring officials ever since he assumed charge of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

Emphasising the importance of 'Vande Mataram', Sinha said that India is the only country in the world that is referred to as“Mother”.

He expressed pride over the singing of 'Vande Mataram' along with the national anthem and national song inside the Bihar Assembly, calling it a symbol of independence, nationalism and collective unity.

He added that every Indian should take pride in singing it.

Reacting to the recent derogatory remarks made by the RJD against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha described them as a reflection of the opposition's frustration and political disappointment.

He said the people of Bihar have decisively rejected the RJD's past“jungle raj” and what he termed its negative political mindset.

Advising opposition parties, particularly the RJD and the Congress, Sinha urged them to respect the democratic mandate.

He said that the people of Bihar have reposed faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, therefore, the opposition should improve its language, conduct and overall political approach.