Bipartisan US Introduces Bill Tied to Russian Paramilitary Successor Groups
(MENAFN) A cross-party coalition of US lawmakers has put forward new legislation designed to broaden federal authority to classify Russian-linked paramilitary organizations—and entities that emerged from them—as foreign terrorist groups.
The proposal, named the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries Act 2.0, was introduced by Representatives Joe Wilson, Steve Cohen, Pat Fallon, Jimmy Panetta, Maria Salazar, Mike Lawler and Zach Nunn, according to a statement released by Wilson’s office on Tuesday.
The legislation calls for the official designation of organizations viewed as successors to the Wagner Group, specifically Africa Corps, Redut PMC and Patriot PMC, as both Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists under US law.
“These organizations pose a major threat to US national security,” the statement said, further alleging that Russia-associated mercenary networks have carried out “sabotage, terrorism, and blackmail” across multiple countries.
Lawmakers backing the measure argue that its passage would equip President Donald Trump with expanded mechanisms to counter these groups.
In 2023, the United States classified the Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization and imposed several rounds of sanctions against it.
Following the death of Wagner chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin in a plane crash in Russia in August 2023, the bill states that the group’s fighters and operations were integrated into Russia’s Defense Ministry and restructured under newly formed entities.
Russian officials have not issued an immediate response regarding the proposed legislation.
