US Republican Lawmaker Greg Steube Pushes EXILE Act To End H-1B Visa Program Mostly Used By Indians

US Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) introduced the Ending Exploitative Imported Labor Exemptions Act, known as the EXILE Act, on February 9. The bill aims to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by terminating the H-1B visa program.

“Prioritizing foreign labor over the well-being and prosperity of American citizens undermines our values and national interests,” Steube said.

“Our workers and young people continue to be displaced and disenfranchised by the H-1B visa program that awards corporations and foreign competitors at the expense of our workforce. We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again.”

What is the EXILE Act

The EXILE Act seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act, effectively ending the H-1B visa program.

Currently, over 80% of H-1B visa recipients are Indian or Chinese nationals, with priority often given to younger workers, Steube said.

Impact on American workers

The bill highlights how the H-1B visa program has adversely affected US employees across multiple industries:

Healthcare: The program has blocked over 10,000 US physicians from accessing residency programs, while facilitating the arrival of more than 5,000 foreign-born doctors.

Technology: Over 16,000 Microsoft employees were displaced after more than 9,000 H-1B visas were approved in 2025.

Logistics: FedEx's use of H-1B visas contributed to the closure of more than 100 US facilities.

Entertainment: Disney laid off 250 workers in 2015, replacing them with H-1B foreign hires.

Energy sector: Southern California Edison fired 540 employees in 2014, with their replacements brought in from Indian outsourcing firms using H-1B visas.

Lawmaker Steube's message

Rep. Steube emphasized that the EXILE Act prioritizes American workers and aims to protect the domestic workforce from displacement by foreign labor programs. The legislation underscores ongoing debates over the role of H-1B visas in US industries and their impact on employment opportunities for citizens.

