Savree Expands Maintenance Technician Training For Industrial Teams With 3D And LMS-Ready Content

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- saVRee has made its maintenance training for industrial teams bigger and better. It now has over 100 hours of online video lessons, 3D models you can interact with, engineering Handbooks, and quizzes that work with your company's training systems.

Many facilities are struggling to find and retain skilled maintenance workers. Machines are getting more complicated, but training often depends on individual know-how, quick classes, or on-the-job teaching that's difficult to repeat and track. Because of this, companies want organized online training that can be used in many locations and easily updated as their equipment and operating procedures change.

saVRee's basic maintenance training helps technicians who work with mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems. The courses cover core topics such as bearings, gears, belts, chains, lubrication, basic electrical circuits, troubleshooting, pressure and flow, and the proper use of hand tools and measuring instruments. The goal is to give new hires, junior technicians, and experienced staff the same clear foundation in everyday maintenance work.

Training is delivered online and includes nearly 100 hours of self-paced video lessons, more than 500 interactive 3D models, and over 50 illustrated Handbooks. All courses are SCORM and TinCan (xAPI) compatible, so companies can plug them into their existing learning management systems or access them directly in a web browser. This makes it easier to fit training around shifts and production schedules, without long periods away from the plant or classroom-only programmes.

Interactive 3D models are a key part of the approach. Technicians can rotate equipment, zoom in on parts, and watch animations that show how machines work internally. This helps them understand how items such as pumps, valves, drives, and other components operate before they handle similar equipment in the field. Models can be viewed in a browser and, if needed, through virtual reality or in augmented reality.

Each course includes a Handbook that summarises important concepts, diagrams, and information. These handbooks can be read online, downloaded, or printed, so they can be used both during study and as a quick reference on the job. Quizzes and assessments are built into the courses, allowing companies to assess what technicians have learned, spot areas that need extra attention, and keep records of individual and team progress.

“Many industrial companies want to raise maintenance standards in a consistent way, but they have teams spread across different sites and shifts,” said Jonathan Russell, Founder at saVRee.“By offering basic maintenance content as online modules with 3D visuals and assessments that work inside their own LMS, we plan to give them a practical option for training technicians wherever they are.”

The training catalogue can be arranged by industry, role, and site. Companies can build learning paths for mechanical, electrica, or multi-skilled technicians and select modules that match the equipment and tasks in their operations. The content is intended for use in power engineering, manufacturing, oil and gas, maritime, automotive, and nuclear sectors, where unplanned downtime and safety incidents can be costly. Multi-site organizations can manage access from one platform while keeping training aligned with internal policies and regulations.

More details about saVRee's Maintenance Technician Training are available at:

