Xixi Yang Home Launches With“Golden Hour Collection” Created With MOD LIGHTING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XiXi Yang Home officially launches with the debut of the Golden Hour Collection, a sculptural lighting collaboration with MOD LIGHTING, one of the fastest-growing lighting brands redefining modern luxury.









Inspired by the fleeting magic of nature's most beautiful light, the Golden Hour Collection translates the warmth and atmosphere of golden hour into the home. Each fixture captures a distinct expression of that time, some channeling the energy and the movement, while others embracing the stillness and the serene.

The six-piece collection features chandeliers and sconces crafted in warm brass sculptural silhouettes, accented with faceted crystal prisms and textured cast crystal. Designed in a range of proportions, the pieces transition effortlessly from intimate spaces like bedrooms, hallways, closets and bathrooms to expansive interiors and double-height ceilings, where light becomes an architectural piece that anchors the space.

Comprising Sunrise, Sunset, Radiance, Prism, Lustre, and Cascade, the collection offers multiple diameters and drops to accommodate varied ceiling heights and room scales. Sculptural yet understated, the pieces are timeless, versatile, and designed to live beautifully in every space and style.

“Growing up in different parts of the world, golden hour always felt like home to me. That moment when time slows down and people pause to be present,” says XiXi Yang, TV personality, design tastemaker and the founder of XiXi Yang Home.“This collection was born from that feeling. I wanted pieces that feel timeless and warm. Luxury that's meant to be lived with. This collection is about bringing that feeling into everyday life. Light has the power to shape mood and presence, and I wanted each piece to feel intentional, emotional, and elevating in every home.”

Known for her globally inspired approach to modern living, Yang adds,“The idea for this collaboration came while I was designing my new home and searching for lighting that felt sculptural, warm, and substantial enough for the space,” she continues.“I couldn't find pieces that truly worked for more intimate spaces and larger-scale interiors without feeling cold or overly formal. I wanted lighting that could elevate a wide range of design styles and feel at home in both intimate spaces and grand interiors. I knew MOD LIGHTING would be the perfect partner because of the brand's exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to accessible luxury, but it was the collaboration with the team and seeing how much care and dedication they poured into the collection, that truly brought this collection to life.”

The collaboration marks MOD LIGHTING 's first-ever designer partnership, aligning with the brand's mission to make designer-grade lighting accessible without compromising craftsmanship or impact. Founded in 2021, MOD LIGHTING was built for how people shop today by combining premium materials, customization, and a seamless at-home experience that allows customers to discover, visualize, and purchase lighting with confidence.

“At its core, this collection is about intentional living,” says Kristen Ma, Co-Founder of MOD LIGHTING.“Partnering with XiXi felt natural because we share the same values-creating elevated, meaningful design that's accessible and enduring. This collaboration reflects our belief that thoughtful lighting has the power to shape how people feel in their homes, and that great design should be both beautiful and livable.”

About the Golden Hour Collection

Crafted from sculptural warm brass forms and paired with faceted crystal prisms and textured cast crystal, the collection is designed to diffuse light into a soft, luminous glow into every space.





From left to right: Prism, Radiance, Cascade (top row); Lustre, Sunset, Sunrise (bottom row).

Prism - Faceted crystal elements reflect light from every angle, creating a dynamic glow that shifts as you move through the space. Sculptural and expressive, Prism brings vibrancy and confidence to interiors. Available in 33.5", 39.4", and 48" diameters.

Radiance - Linked crystal elements create an even, expansive glow that fills a room with warmth and balance. Bold yet refined, Radiance anchors larger spaces with presence and ease. Available in 31", 36", and 47" diameters.

Cascade - The quiet soul of the collection, Cascade features tiers of textured crystal that soften and diffuse light into a gentle ambient glow. Even unlit, it reads as a sculptural form-crystal suspended like light itself in motion. Available in three-tiered configurations: 31.5" x 28", 39.4" x 43", and 48" x 45".

Lustre - Designed as a sculptural wall sconce, Lustre softly diffuses light to create warmth without overwhelm. Ideal for hallways, bedrooms, closets, and intimate spaces. Available in 8" wide x 13.8" high.

Sunset - Layered circular forms create depth and symmetry, offering a sense of completion and calm. Architectural yet warm, Sunset feels grounding and composed in both intimate and expansive interiors. Available in 40", 48", and 60" diameters.

Sunrise - Inspired by the quiet optimism of a new day, Sunrise features a circular form that delivers an even, welcoming glow. Designed to suit a range of ceiling heights, including double-height spaces, it is serene, versatile, and timeless. Available in 40", 48", and 60" diameters.

About MOD LIGHTING

Founded in 2021, MOD LIGHTING is a women-led, direct-to-consumer lighting brand redefining modern luxury through accessible design, exceptional craftsmanship, and innovation. With customizable collections, smart-home integration, and a seamless at-home shopping experience, MOD LIGHTING delivers designer-grade lighting built for contemporary living-bringing high-end design into everyday life.

The Golden Hour Collection by MOD LIGHTING x XiXi Yang Home is available now at



About XiXi Yang Home

XiXi Yang Home is a lifestyle and home design brand founded by TV host and creator XiXi Yang. Guided by the belief that intention should shape how we live today, the brand brings a globally informed perspective to contemporary craftsmanship. Through sculptural design and livable luxury, XiXi Yang Home creates pieces that feel elevated, personal, and expressive of the lives they inhabit.

Media Contact:

Jordan Hayes

Director of Communications

...

XiXi Yang Home

21606 Devonshire Street

Los Angeles, CA 91311



Disclaimer: This content is provided by XiXi Yang Home. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: