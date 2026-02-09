Great Opportunity To Prove Myself”: Araijeet Hundal Ready For FIH Men's Pro League Challenge After Strong Injury Comeback

MENAFN - IANS) Rourkela, Feb 9 (IANS) After making a strong return from injury through an impressive campaign in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL), one of India's rising and most promising forwards, Araijeet Singh Hundal, is set to feature for in the upcoming FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 matches from February 10 to 15 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. India will play their first match against Belgium on February 11.

Araijeet entered the HIL season after recovering from an injury during training that forced him to miss the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, where hosts India went on to win the bronze medal. Reflecting on his recovery and return, the young forward shared,“Missing the Junior World Cup due to my injury was very difficult for me mentally. The doctors suggested surgery, but I believed in my recovery and decided not to go for it. I focused completely on my rehab and exercises, and more than anything, it was about mentality. I was clear that I wanted to come back stronger, and I recovered quite quickly just in time for the Hero HIL season.”

Araijeet enjoyed a productive HIL campaign with Ranchi Royals, scoring three goals during the tournament, including one in the final, as his side finished runners-up. The forward credited the league for helping him regain momentum and confidence after time away from the field.

"The HIL season was very good for me, much better than last year. I needed two or three matches initially to settle in and boost my confidence but after that, I got my momentum and kept going. Reaching the Final with Ranchi Royals was a big thing for us and I really enjoyed the tournament. There were senior players and overseas players in our team and I learned a lot from them. Watching how they prepare and how they make decisions in pressure situations helped me improve my game," he said.

Araijeet also highlighted the key learnings that came from playing alongside veteran forward Mandeep Singh in Ranchi Royals, with whom he will once again be part of India's forward line in the FIH Pro League.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said,“Playing with Mandeep bhai is always very helpful. He has been performing at the top level for many years, and whenever we make a tactical or technical mistake, we can approach him for guidance. He explains things very clearly-what to do and what to avoid. He is calm, approachable, and always willing to help the juniors, which makes it much easier for us to learn and improve.”

The Rourkela leg will feature hosts India take on international heavyweights Argentina and Belgium. With India preparing for the home leg of the FIH Men's Pro League, Araijeet expressed confidence in his training under Head Coach Craig Fulton and said,“Our training sessions have been very productive, and the intensity has been excellent. This is a great opportunity for me to prove myself at the senior level. Craig Fulton has given me clear guidance as a forward, particularly on improving my awareness and decision-making inside the circle. I have noted those points, and before every match I make sure to revisit them and apply them in my game.”

Looking ahead, the forward also shared his goals and focus areas in the upcoming matches and said,“Right now, I am focusing on two key areas. First, when I have the ball inside the circle, I want to avoid careless mistakes and look to create an active scoring opportunity or win a penalty corner for the team. Second is my discipline off the ball - staying alert, maintaining my positioning, and executing my role within the team structure.”