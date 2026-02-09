IMF Delegation Visits Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park (PHOTO)
The delegation was informed that so far, 32 business entities have been granted residency status in the park, and five entrepreneurs have been given non-resident status. Entrepreneurs have invested 145.8 million manat ($85.7 million) in the park, creating nearly 1,000 permanent jobs, with preference given to residents from Aghdam and surrounding districts. Currently, 13 enterprises are operating in the park. Entrepreneurs in the park have sold products worth 1.4 billion manat ($820 million), of which 62.3 million manat ($36.6 million) accounted for export.
IMF representatives visited the tobacco products production facility of Tabaterra LLC, a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, to learn more about its operations.
On July 18, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of a tobacco products manufacturing facility owned by“Tabaterra” LLC at the Aghdam Industrial Park.
