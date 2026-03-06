Japanese Businesses To Expand Presence In Long-Term Infrastructure Reconstruction Projects

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry's press service, as reported by Ukrinform.

The meeting took place within the framework of the second public–private JUPITeR mission. The main goal was to involve Japan's private sector in long-term projects for rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure.

The Ministry noted that several Japanese companies are already active in Ukraine and intend to expand their operations. With Japan's support, rails have been supplied for railway infrastructure and prefabricated bridge components installed, while Japanese equipment is being used in certain regions for demining and waste management.

Ukrainian,ese officials discuss reconstruction projects, new areas of cooperation

During the presentation session, Japanese companies showcased innovative technologies across various sectors. These included noiseless installation of foundation piles for rapid reconstruction of bridges and ports in challenging conditions or dense urban areas; remote-controlled construction machinery; and technologies for managing debris and recycling construction waste and wet soil into high-quality materials for reuse.

The Ukrainian side was also presented with advanced technologies for building, modernizing, or restoring water supply and sewage systems, as well as humanitarian demining of water bodies.

The Ministry is considering integrating these technologies into current and future recovery projects.

As reported, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development recently held a plenary session dedicated to expanding the work of the Ukraine–Japan JUPITeR platform and attracting Japanese investment and technology for the reconstruction of Ukrainian communities.

Photo credit: Ministry for Development