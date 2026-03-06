Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Climb In January 2026
During this period, food product exports grew by 22.6%, totaling $103 million.
In the first month of this year, the export of sugar increased by 169.3% compared to the same period last year, cotton yarn by 137.6%, plant and animal fats and oils by 90.8%, aluminum and aluminum products by 39.5%, fruits and vegetables by 32.1%, cotton fiber by 23.2%, tea by 20.9%, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 14.2%.
Moreover, this January, exports of agricultural products grew by 32.6%, amounting to $85.7 million, while exports of agro-industrial products reached $21.9 million. In total, the combined export of agricultural and agro-industrial products grew by 23.8%, reaching $107.6 million.
Gold ranked first with $33 million among the exported non-oil sector goods during this period. Shelled forest hazelnuts ($29.3 million) ranked second, and fresh dates ($22.3 million) came in third.
In January 2026, non-oil sector goods worth $77 million were exported to Russia, $38.6 million to Switzerland, $31.6 million to Georgia, $31.5 million to Türkiye, and $15.2 million to Ukraine.
The ranking of non-state exporters for January 2026 includes Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited Representative Office in Azerbaijan, AGRARCO LLC, Prime Cotton LLC, Baku Steel Company JSC, Prime LM LLC, KHAN-EL LLC, Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC, AFA Export LLC, P-AQRO LLC, and Mors Trading LLC.
AzerGold JSC leads the list among the state-owned companies involved in non-oil sector exports. It's followed by SOCAR Polymer LLC, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Azeraluminum LLC, Azerpambig Agro-Industrial Complex LLC, Nakhchivan Energy LLC, Sanayejihaz Scientific-Production Enterprise, SOCAR CAPE LLC, Garadag Glass Plant OJSC, and Azerkhalcha OJSC.
In January 2026, the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) exported satellite telecommunication services worth $1.5 million to 32 countries. The revenue from Azercosmos' service exports accounted for 65% of its total income.
During the reporting period, the top five countries for satellite telecommunication services exports were the UK with $348,500, Luxembourg with $283,000, Sweden with $187,200, Türkiye with $72,400, and Pakistan with $69,600.
