Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan Urge De-escalation Amid Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan have voiced concern over the rising tensions in Iran and urged all parties to take steps to reduce conflict and resume dialogue.
In a statement shared on Telegram, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry called on all sides to exercise the utmost restraint, immediately halt hostilities, and take all necessary measures to return to constructive negotiations. The ministry emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s support for international efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry noted that the escalation in Iran has also impacted what it described as “friendly” Gulf nations. It called on those involved in the strikes to abandon confrontation and resolve differences through political and diplomatic channels. In a subsequent statement, Minsk condemned “any armed action that leads to civilian casualties, including through the indiscriminate use of force.”
"We believe that the international community must make every effort to prevent the loss of civilian life and the escalation of violence," the Belarusian statement added, reaffirming the call for all parties to focus exclusively on political and diplomatic solutions.
Separately, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry highlighted that the rising conflict poses a significant threat to both regional and global stability and expressed “deep concern.”
“We strongly urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from actions that would further escalate tensions, and return to the negotiating table,” the statement said.
