YF Life Launches Exclusive Concert Tickets Lucky Draw Via Yflink

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Register Now for a Chance to Win YF Life Presents: LEON LAI ROBBABA CONCERT 2026 Live Tickets

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 February 2026 -YF Life Insurance International Ltd. (YF Life) is excited to announce the launch of the“YFLink Concert Tickets Lucky Draw”, offering music fans the chance to win tickets to one of the city's most anticipated concert, inviting music lovers to take a break from their daily routines and immerse themselves in an unforgettable musical experience.

From February 9 to February 27, 2026, Eligible customers can enter the lucky draw by simply logging into the“YFLink” Mobile App and completing a quick registration. Participants stand a chance to win tickets to the“YF Life Presents: LEON LAI ROBBABA CONCERT 2026 Live” to experience the electric atmosphere in person. Each existing customer can enjoy up to five chances to win during the camp. Each eligible customer is eligible for 5 changes at most in the lucky draw.

Prizes:



Grand prize: Two“YF Life Presents: LEON LAI ROBBABA CONCERT 2026 Live” in Hong Kong concert tickets (each ticket is worth HK$1380) 2nd prize: Two“YF Life Presents: LEON LAI ROBBABA CONCERT 2026 Live” in Hong Kong concert tickets (each ticket is worth HK$680)

Existing YF Life customers1 aged 18 or above who successfully completes the“Lucky Draw” registration via the“YFLink” platform within the Campaign Period are eligible to enter into the Lucky Draw. Each eligible participant will earn at least one chance of winning a prize in the Lucky Draw based on the number of in-force YF Life's individual insurance policy (basic plan) (“Eligible Policy(ies)”) and member accounts of Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) Scheme/ Macau Pension Scheme/ Macau Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund Scheme (CPS) provided by YF Life they have (“Eligible Member Account(s)”), and fulfilling the relevant requirements. Each Eligible Policy or Eligible Member Account will be counted as 1 entry into the Lucky Draw of this Campaign. Accordingly, holding 2 Eligible Policies or Eligible Member Accounts will be counted as 2 entries, and so on. Each Eligible Participant is eligible for 5 chances at most in the Lucky Draw during the Campaign Period.

See also Huawei: Automation, Digitalization, and AI as Key Drivers for Modernizing Power Grids

The lucky draw will be officially conducted on March 4, 2026. Winners will be drawn by computer system randomly. The results of the lucky draw will be published on the campaign website2,3, The Standard, and Sing Tao Daily (only applicable to Hong Kong) on March 9, 2026. Winners will be personally notified regarding the prize redemption arrangements via“YFLink” and SMS.

For more details about the lucky draw, please visit the campaign website (Hong Kong) / campaign website (Macau).

Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 61079 (Only applicable to Hong Kong)

Terms and conditions apply.

Remark:

Existing YF Life customers refer to existing policyholder holding at least one YF Life's in-force individual insurance policy as of February 27, 2026 17:30; or existing member of the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)Scheme/ Macau Pension Scheme/ Macau Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund Scheme (CPS) provided by YF Life as of February 27, 2026 (with an account balance greater than zero on February 27, 2026).“YFLink Concert Tickets Lucky Draw” Campaign Website (Hong Kong)“YFLink Concert Tickets Lucky Draw” Campaign Website (Macau)