Qatar Attends 5Th DCO General Assembly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuwait: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), participated in the Fifth General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), held from 4 to 5 February 2026 in the State of Kuwait under the theme under the 'Inclusive Prosperity in the Age of AI'.

The meeting brought together ministers, digital economy leaders, policymakers, and representatives from the public and private sectors from more than 60 countries.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, H E Reem Al Mansoori.

During the General Assembly, participants discussed a range of strategic issues related to the future of the digital economy and the expansion of digital inclusion, in addition to exploring ways to develop coordinated policies that support digital transformation pathways and strengthen cooperation among member states in the areas of digital innovation and digital capacity building.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the second edition of the International Digital Cooperation Forum (IDCF) was held, with broad regional and international participation.

The forum featured a comprehensive programme of panel discussions and workshops addressing key topics, including digital trade, the ethics of technology use, digital skills sharing, and sustainable digital transformation.

Qatar's participation underscores its active role in advancing multilateral cooperation in the digital sector and reaffirms the importance it places on knowledge exchange and the strengthening of international partnerships to achieve sustainable digital prosperity that serves communities and supports global economic progress.