Mexico Dispatches 814 Tons of Humanitarian Supplies to Cuba
(MENAFN) Mexico's government has dispatched over 814 tons of critical humanitarian supplies to Cuba, underscoring the nation's historic commitment to regional solidarity, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.
Operating under direct orders from President Claudia Sheinbaum, two naval logistics vessels—the Papaloapan and Isla Holbox—set sail from Veracruz port loaded with emergency provisions destined for the Cuban population.
The Papaloapan carries 536 tons of vital food supplies and sanitation products, while the Isla Holbox transports more than 277 tons of powdered milk formula. Both ships are scheduled to reach Cuban shores within a four-day timeframe.
According to the ministry, an additional 1,500-plus tons of beans and powdered milk await future deployment.
In its official statement, the government declared: "Through these actions, the Government of Mexico reaffirms the humanistic principles and spirit of solidarity that guide it, and its commitment to international cooperation among peoples, especially with those who require humanitarian assistance in situations of emergency and vulnerability. Cuba and Mexico are sister nations, heirs to a long history of solidarity that we honor today."
The aid delivery marks the latest chapter in Mexico's decades-long policy of supporting Latin American neighbors during humanitarian crises.
