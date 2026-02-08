Tej Pratap Rejects Child Claim, Alleges Conspiracy By Five 'Jaichands' - 'Pura Depression Me Hai Hum'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav accused his detractors on Sunday of spreading rumours that a woman, with whom they had "falsely" linked him, has given birth to his child.

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the RJD last year after a post surfaced on the ex-RJD leader's Facebook page, where he was seen with a woman, who the caption referre to as his girlfriend.“We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years”, the Facebook post had read.

Tej Pratap claimed that the viral social media post, which stated that he had been "in a relationship, for 12 years" with the woman, was a result of "hacking" of his Facebook profile by "the five Jaichands".

In a press conference on Sunday, Tej Pratap vowed to take legal action against the 'Jaichands', including a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the legislative council.

'Jaichands' is a metaphor for traitors, referring to a 10th century Rajput chieftain who had colluded with Afghan invader Muhammad Ghori.

Here's what Tej Pratap Yadav said

Tej Pratap Yadav was quoted by news agency PTI as saying,“I am distraught at rumours on social media that a woman with whom I had been falsely linked several months ago, which resulted in my expulsion from the party, has given birth to my child.”

"There has been some suspense about who the Jaichands I have been speaking about are. Here are the names - Mukesh Raushan, Sanjay Yadav, Shakti Singh Yadav, Rameez and Sunil Singh," Yadav alleged.

Notably, Sanjay Yadav is a sitting RJD MP and Sunil Singh is an MLC, while Shakti Singh Yadav and Mukesh Raushan are former MLAs, and Rameez is a close friend of Tejashwi Yadav, the younger sibling of Tej Pratap, who was recently elevated to the post of the party's national working president.

None of the persons named by Tej Pratap Yadav in the press conference was available for comments on the allegations.

Yadav said he came to know about rumours after he was told that Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has "congratulated" him upon the birth of the child.

"Recently, I hosted a well-attended feast on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This has made my detractors wary of the prospects of my party. I will seek legal action against them. I will move the court. I have also sought an appointment with Home Minister Samrat Choudhary," Yadav said.

"I beg my detractors to let me live in peace. I know the person with whom the woman is in a relationship and who, I believe, is the father of the child. They are causing mental anguish to me by dragging my name," added Yadav, blowing hot and cold.

'I am completely depressed'

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav told news agency ANI that he is completely depressed.“Pura depression me hai hum,” he said, adding that,“We will submit our application, we will go to court...”

He also questioned one Akash Bhati's relationship with Anushka Yadav – the woman in question.

“I reject this [blessed with a child] claim. This is a conspiracy hatched by Mukesh Roshan and all these 'jaichands' in collusion to defame me. It should be investigated who Akash Bhati is, who has a relationship with that girl,” Tej Pratap told ANI.

“This should be investigated, not what kind of relationship she has with him. What kind of relationship does that girl have with him? Akash Bhati will tell you...,” he added.

“Mukesh Roshan, Shakti Singh, and Sunil Singh are all 'jaichands'; this is all their game, to conspire against us. Now, let them explain what the relationship is between Anushka Yadav and Akash Bhati; they will tell you,” he said.