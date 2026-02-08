Dalai Lama's Office, Pema Khandu Deny Any Link With Epstein Files

Denials Over Epstein Link

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu strongly condemned attempts to link the institution of the Dalai Lama with unverified claims circulating on social media platforms in connection with the "Epstein files", calling such narratives deeply irresponsible, malicious and wholly condemnable. In a post on X, Khandu said, "The revered institution of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama must not be dragged into baseless narratives or malicious speculation like the so-called 'Epstein files'. Attempts to malign a sacred spiritual institution through misinformation are deeply irresponsible and condemnable."

Khandu's remarks were prompted by the Dalai Lama's office issuing a categorical and unequivocal denial of reports attempting to link the 14th Dalai Lama with the late US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein In an official press statement released from Dharamsala, the Dalai Lama's office clearly stated, "We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness's behalf."

The Dalai Lama's office further clarified that certain media reports and social media posts were attempting to draw unfounded associations between His Holiness and Epstein following the public release of documents related to the Epstein case. The statement reiterated that these claims are false and misleading.

Background on 'Epstein Files' Release

Earlier, on January 31, the US Department of Justice released a large batch of investigative material linked to Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The disclosure included millions of pages of records, along with thousands of videos and images, as part of a transparency mandate passed by the US Congress.

Announcing the release, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the process followed an extensive review to ensure public transparency while safeguarding victims' identities and ongoing investigations. The documents reportedly contain references to several prominent public figures, none of whom have been charged in connection with the case. Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking of minors, died by apparent suicide in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial. (ANI)

