Austrian Medical Firms Present Innovations To Turkmenistan
DIPROmed GmbH showcased its rapid diagnostic tests for drugs, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions, highlighting products already supplied to Turkmenistan in previous years. The company also presented new testing strips for antidepressant use.
Sigmapharm Arzneimittel GmbH, an Austrian entity in the
pharmaceutical sector, showcased its array of medicinal offerings
spanning respiratory, cardiovascular, digestive, and various other
therapeutic domains, featuring innovative solutions for vitamin D
supplementation and COVID-19 prophylaxis.
The presentation highlighted avenues for synergy, the registration process for medical products in Turkmenistan, and the exchange of expertise for domestic manufacturing. The Austrian firms extended an invitation to Turkmen experts to tour their operations in Austria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment