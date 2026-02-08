Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Honour At 2026 DGA Awards For 'One Battle After Another'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson took home the top honour at the 2026 Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards for his critically acclaimed film One Battle After Another. The ceremony, hosted by Kumail Nanjiani at the Beverly Hilton, recognised the best directors in film, television, and commercials over the past year.

Anderson, competing against Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), and Chloe Zhao (Hamnet), emotionally called his directing team on stage and paid tribute to his first director, Adam Somner, who passed away in November 2024. "This is an incredible, incredible honour. We're going to take it with the love that it's given and the appreciation of all our comrades in this room," the filmmaker said, but noting "obviously we are up here minus one." He then remembered Somner.

The evening marked the first show presided over by new DGA president Christopher Nolan, who opened the ceremony by highlighting the challenges filmmakers currently face. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nanjiani joked about directors' communication skills, saying they can "take a complex idea and turn it into something an actor can understand."

The DGA's unique format allows each theatrical feature nominee a stage moment before the winner is announced. Leonardo DiCaprio praised Anderson for giving Los Angeles "a cinematic identity that feels almost forensic." Michael B. Jordan celebrated Coogler's collaborative spirit, while Jacob Elordi joked with Del Toro, "You're the greatest friend a monster could have." Timothee Chalamet teased Safdie about his self-styling, and Steven Spielberg presented Zhao's award, commending her for bringing Hamnet to life.

Additional wins included The Studio, The Pitt, Dying for Sex, SNL50, Mr. Scorsese, and 2000 Meters to Andriivka. First-time feature director Charlie Polinger (The Plague) thanked his collaborators, while female directors notably topped five categories.