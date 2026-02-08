403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China, S. Korea Mull Resuming Joint Military Drills
(MENAFN) Military leadership from Beijing and Seoul have agreed to revive joint maritime rescue operations following a 15-year suspension, a news agency confirmed Friday.
Thursday's breakthrough emerged from the 21st defense policy dialogue in China's capital—the first such gathering in over three years—where senior defense planners from both nations convened to chart a new course for security cooperation.
Defense authorities from both Pacific powers delivered optimistic evaluations of renewed military coordination efforts, committing to rebuild strategic communication frameworks while broadening institutional defense partnerships, according to reports.
The maritime search and rescue drills—known as SAREX—were previously conducted in 2005, 2007, and 2008 before a final iteration in 2011, after which the program went dormant.
This military rapprochement follows high-level diplomatic momentum generated by January's presidential summit, where South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed longstanding bilateral tensions and outlined pathways for enhanced regional cooperation.
The restoration of defense exercises signals a potential thaw in military-to-military relations between the neighboring powers after years of strategic distance.
Thursday's breakthrough emerged from the 21st defense policy dialogue in China's capital—the first such gathering in over three years—where senior defense planners from both nations convened to chart a new course for security cooperation.
Defense authorities from both Pacific powers delivered optimistic evaluations of renewed military coordination efforts, committing to rebuild strategic communication frameworks while broadening institutional defense partnerships, according to reports.
The maritime search and rescue drills—known as SAREX—were previously conducted in 2005, 2007, and 2008 before a final iteration in 2011, after which the program went dormant.
This military rapprochement follows high-level diplomatic momentum generated by January's presidential summit, where South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed longstanding bilateral tensions and outlined pathways for enhanced regional cooperation.
The restoration of defense exercises signals a potential thaw in military-to-military relations between the neighboring powers after years of strategic distance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment