South Korea Reports Eighth African Swine Fever Case, Orders Culling
(MENAFN) South Korea confirmed its eighth case of African swine fever (ASF) in 2026 on Saturday, prompting authorities to cull affected animals to prevent further spread, according to reports.
The latest outbreak was detected at a pig farm in Pocheon, north of Seoul, which houses approximately 8,800 pigs, as stated by reports citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. Authorities said that while culling will be carried out at the affected farm, there are currently no plans to impose a nationwide standstill order on all pig farms.
Earlier cases this year were reported in Gangneung, followed by additional outbreaks in Anseong and Pocheon, both located in Gyeonggi Province.
African swine fever does not pose a threat to human health but is highly contagious among pigs and wild boar, often resulting in fatal infections.
