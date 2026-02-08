403
South Korea Appeals for North Response After UN Aid Exemptions
(MENAFN) South Korea issued a public appeal Saturday for North Korea to reciprocate constructively following UN Security Council authorization of sanctions relief for humanitarian operations in the isolated state, domestic news outlets confirmed.
A presidential office representative from South Korea emphasized that relief efforts targeting North Korea must proceed regardless of diplomatic tensions, a Seoul-based news agency disclosed.
"The UNSC sanctions on North Korea clearly state that the sanctions measures are not intended at limiting those humanitarian aid activities," the official stated.
The Security Council 1718 Committee overseeing punitive measures against Pyongyang reached unanimous consensus Thursday to greenlight exemptions for 17 humanitarian initiatives within North Korea, the agency verified.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reportedly lobbied for U.S. backing on the exemptions during earlier-week consultations with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The official further conveyed Seoul's expectation that Pyongyang will "respond positively to the good faith of the international community to help improve its humanitarian situation and to Seoul's efforts toward peaceful co-existence on the Korean Peninsula."
