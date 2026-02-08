403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Denounces RSF Assaults on Civilians, Aid in Sudan
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly denounced a series of violent assaults carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, which struck a military hospital, a humanitarian convoy, and a bus transporting displaced civilians in North and South Kordofan states.
In an official statement, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry described the attacks as criminal acts that resulted in the deaths of dozens of unarmed civilians, including women and children, and caused significant damage to medical facilities and humanitarian operations. The ministry stressed that such acts are “unjustifiable under any circumstances” and constitute clear violations of international humanitarian standards and applicable conventions.
Riyadh called on the RSF to immediately halt these actions and to fulfill its moral and humanitarian obligations by guaranteeing safe and unrestricted access for aid, in line with international law and the Jeddah Declaration on the protection of civilians in Sudan, signed on May 11, 2023.
The statement also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Sudan’s unity, security, and stability, emphasizing the importance of protecting the country’s legitimate institutions. It reiterated the kingdom’s rejection of foreign interference and condemned the ongoing influx of illicit weapons, mercenaries, and foreign fighters, warning that such activities exacerbate instability and violence.
The condemnation follows reports that RSF shelling hit the Al-Kuwik Military Hospital in South Kordofan on Thursday, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties and marking one of the deadliest attacks on health facilities in the region.
In an official statement, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry described the attacks as criminal acts that resulted in the deaths of dozens of unarmed civilians, including women and children, and caused significant damage to medical facilities and humanitarian operations. The ministry stressed that such acts are “unjustifiable under any circumstances” and constitute clear violations of international humanitarian standards and applicable conventions.
Riyadh called on the RSF to immediately halt these actions and to fulfill its moral and humanitarian obligations by guaranteeing safe and unrestricted access for aid, in line with international law and the Jeddah Declaration on the protection of civilians in Sudan, signed on May 11, 2023.
The statement also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Sudan’s unity, security, and stability, emphasizing the importance of protecting the country’s legitimate institutions. It reiterated the kingdom’s rejection of foreign interference and condemned the ongoing influx of illicit weapons, mercenaries, and foreign fighters, warning that such activities exacerbate instability and violence.
The condemnation follows reports that RSF shelling hit the Al-Kuwik Military Hospital in South Kordofan on Thursday, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties and marking one of the deadliest attacks on health facilities in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment