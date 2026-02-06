A Creative Summer Without Screens Helps Teens Rebuild Confidence, Friendships, and Emotional Well-Being in 2026.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Dobbs Ferry, NY, 6th February 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Many families worry about how much time teens spend on screens, especially during the summer months when school routines disappear, and social media fills the gap. Long Lake Camp for the Arts offers a powerful alternative in 2026 by creating a space where teens step away from constant phone use and reconnect through creativity, friendship, and real-world community.

As concerns about teen stress, isolation, and digital overload continue to rise, parents increasingly seek environments that support emotional well-being through meaningful experiences. Long Lake Camp for the Arts helps teens unplug from daily distractions and immerse themselves in music, theater, fine arts, and collaborative creative programs that encourage confidence and connection.

Located in the Adirondacks at 83 Long Lake Camp Way, Long Lake, NY 12847, Long Lake Camp for the Arts provides a summer setting where teens focus on making, performing, and building friendships instead of scrolling. Families also connect year-round through the camp's winter office at 199 Washington Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522, close to the largest enrollment area surrounding New York City.

Campers enjoy a unique experience built around 100% self-choice, with expert guidance and care from experienced staff. Teens design their own creative journey each day, whether they want to explore theater, join music programs, develop visual art skills, or collaborate with peers in group performances and showcases. The camp welcomes both beginners and experienced artists, and no audition is needed to join.

“Our goal is simple,” said a Long Lake Camp for the Arts representative.“We want teens to feel confident, supported, and fully present. When they step away from phones and into a creative community, they discover how strong and capable they really are.”

Long Lake Camp for the Arts offers both three-week and six-week sessions for Summer 2026, giving families flexible options while providing teens enough time to build lasting friendships and meaningful growth.

3-Week Sessions ($7,600)

June 28 to July 19, 2026

July 20 to August 9, 2026

August 10 to August 30, 2026

6-Week Sessions ($14,200)

June 28 to August 19, 2026

July 20 to August 30, 2026

Through immersive creative programs, teens engage in daily rehearsals, group projects, mentorship, and performances that strengthen self-esteem and reduce the emotional strain that often comes with constant online comparison.

Families searching for a summer experience that balances creativity, independence, and mental wellness continue to choose Long Lake Camp for the Arts as a trusted destination for personal growth and lifelong memories.

To learn more, request a brochure or explore enrollment options for Summer 2026 at Long Lake Camp for the Arts.

About Long Lake Camp for the Arts

Long Lake Camp for the Arts is a renowned summer sleepaway camp in New York that gives teens and children the freedom to explore the performing arts, fine arts, and music in a supportive and inspiring environment. Located in the Adirondacks, the camp offers a unique blend of theater, musical performances, visual arts, and creative enrichment alongside outdoor fun and lifelong friendships.

Campers enjoy 100% self-choice programming with expert guidance, allowing each teen to build confidence, develop skills, and thrive as part of a warm, creative community. Long Lake Camp for the Arts welcomes both beginners and experienced artists, with no audition needed to join.

For Summer 2026, the camp offers three-week and six-week sessions designed to provide meaningful growth, connection, and unforgettable creative experiences.

Contact Information:

Address: 199 Washington Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Website: