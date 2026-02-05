Renaissance Recovery's Award-Winning Drug And Alcohol Rehab Center Launches New 10,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion In Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renaissance Recovery, a District Behavioral Health Group (DBH) company, announced today the opening of its newest expansion in Nashville, Tennessee. As an award-winning, growing provider of addiction recovery and mental health treatment services, Renaissance Recovery is thrilled to expand access to evidence-backed, compassionate treatment for individuals seeking rehabilitation from substance use disorders (SUDs) and behavioral conditions.

Starting 2/2/16, the new Nashville location will offer partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient programs (OP), as well as sober living facilities, in Renaissance Recovery's most modernized facilities to date. The 10,000 sq. ft space features spacious, clean, and comfortable areas equipped with licensed, educated staff-many with lived substance abuse and mental health experience. This perspective reinforces the empathetic, grounded connection between Renaissance Recovery and its clients that the organization is known for.

Renaissance Recovery integrates clinically driven, trauma-informed modalities, such as CBT, DBT, and MAT, in daily group and individual therapy sessions. They're paired with holistic approaches such as yoga, art, and music therapy, so clients can have a tailored care plan that sets them up for lasting, seamless recovery. Clients are also offered life skills development and regular outings to local attractions, allowing them to slow down and rediscover life beyond addiction treatment. The personalized approach continually sets Renaissance Recovery apart from other behavioral health networks nationwide.

Renaissance Recovery's expansion reflects their ongoing commitment to individualized care and support for people struggling with SUDs and co-occurring mental health conditions. Renaissance Recovery Tennessee fuses Renaissance Recovery's inclusive, supportive, and licensed clinical oversight with the arts, cultures, and flavors of the American South.

“We're thrilled to expand Renaissance Recovery to the vibrant city of Nashville. This new location reflects our commitment to personalized treatment, genuine hospitality, and compassionate, high-quality care-values deeply aligned with the spirit of the South. We're excited to open our doors and support individuals on their recovery journey with the same dedication and heart that define both our team and this community.” – Jack Petty, Co-Owner of Renaissance Recovery

Renaissance Recovery's growth strategy prioritizes ethical, responsible growth by emphasizing clinical integrity, staff expertise, and long-term outcomes over scale. The opening of the Nashville location aligns with both Renaissance Recovery and District Behavioral Health Group's mission to provide full-spectrum care from a trusted community of addiction and mental health providers who meet people where they are, clinically, emotionally, and practically. Each location is designed to align with the community's needs while delivering medical excellence and compassion.

The new Nashville facility is now open and accepting inquiries.

