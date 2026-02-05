Newsweek Names America's Greatest Workplaces For Women 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADP, Boston Scientific, Experian, Google, Publix, and more are recognized for strong workplace performance and employee satisfaction

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As workplace expectations continue to evolve, Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, today released America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026, recognizing companies that deliver strong working environments, advancement opportunities, and positive employee experiences for women across the U.S.

The 2026 ranking arrives amid shifting labor dynamics and renewed scrutiny of how organizations support and retain talent. Recent federal data shows continued pressure on women's earnings and career progression, reinforcing the importance of employers that prioritize fair practices, transparent policies, and long-term workforce sustainability.

“Workplace quality is increasingly defined by how well companies support their people over time,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.“This year's list highlights organizations that are performing well across the factors that matter most to women navigating today's workforce.”

America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026 is based on one of the largest independent studies of women's experiences in the U.S. workplace. The analysis draws on feedback from more than 89,000 female employees, representing over 1.1 million company reviews collected nationwide between April and October 2025. Findings incorporated results from prior studies conducted between 2022 and 2024, creating a multi-year view of workplace performance.

In addition to employee survey data, Plant-A Insights Group, working with HR analytics firm Aniline, evaluated more than 37 million data points across 120 key performance indicators to determine the ranking. These metrics examined areas such as employee satisfaction, management practices, workplace fairness, leadership representation and organizational transparency, with greater weight applied to factors shown to influence long-term engagement and retention.

The 2026 list spans multiple industries and highlights organizations that demonstrate consistent performance across employee feedback, operational practices and public data. Companies recognized this year include ADP, Boston Scientific, Experian, Google and Publix, among others.

Rather than serving solely as a ranking, the list is intended to function as a practical resource for professionals evaluating potential employers and for organizations benchmarking their workplace strategies against industry peers.

The full list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026, along with detailed methodology, is available now on Newsweek.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

...