Stormwater Expert: USA Environmental Solutions Announces That Expert Consultation May Be Necessary To Comply With Stormwater Discharges Under The Clean Water Act Or PA Law

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - USA Environmental Solutions ("USA Enviro") announces that stormwater enforcement actions are increasing across Pennsylvania and consultation with a stormwater expert allows Pennsylvania businesses to stay compliant with stormwater permitting requirements by reviewing and updating their Preparedness, Prevention, and Contingency Plans ("PPCs") and/or Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans ("SWPPPs"), implementing necessary best management practices ("BMPs"), and performing the required sampling/testing.

Notice of Violations ("NOVs") have been sent to businesses in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleging that these industrial facilities failed to comply with National Pollutant Discharge permit requirements. The NOVs allege that businesses failed to implement BMPs and to conduct required stormwater sampling. The NOVs further alleges the businesses are responsible for injunctive relief and the potential payment of civil penalties of up to $68,445 per violation per day.

USA Enviro is emphasizing, preferably before or after receiving an NOV, the importance of swift corrective measures, proper implementation of stormwater BMPs, and accurate sampling and monitoring to restore compliance and prevent or reduce the risk of escalating penalties.

