Missionirnewsbreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Addressing Retail's In-Aisle Blind Spot

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ) was featured in a recent article that discussed its work to restore visibility into shopper behavior with smart carts. The publication reads,“A2Z Cust2Mate CMO Yaniv Zukerman explains that while retailers have become highly proficient at tracking transactions, pricing and inventory, they have steadily lost visibility into how shoppers actually behave inside the store. Most existing systems capture only end results, such as what was purchased and when, leaving the entire in-aisle journey largely invisible. This disconnect, he argues, creates a growing gap between how well retailers believe they understand their customers and how little they truly know about the decisions, hesitations and trade-offs that shape each shopping trip.”

“Zukerman points to technology as a way to close that gap by turning the shopping cart into a continuous, consent-based engagement and insight touchpoint. By capturing real-time basket activity, showing running totals and delivering relevant offers during the trip, smart carts can reduce friction for shoppers while giving retailers a clearer view of movement, decision-making and behavior at scale. This visibility, he notes, enables retailers to design layouts, promotions and experiences based on how customers actually shop, rather than relying solely on aggregated transaction data after the fact.”

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that bring innovation, ease, excitement, and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. A2Z's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits.

