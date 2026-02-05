Ariana Airlines Increases Kabul-New Delhi Flights

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Ariana Airlines has increased the number of cargo and passenger flights between Kabul and New Delhi to strengthen trade ties and expand transport capacity.

In a statement posted on its X account, the airline said it currently operates six cargo flights and two passenger flights per week on the Kabul–New Delhi route. The statement did not specify how many flights were operated previously.

According to the airline, the move aims to further enhance trade relations between Kabul and New Delhi, increase transportation capacity, and support Afghanistan's export process, while helping to consolidate trade ties between Afghanistan and India.

hz/sa